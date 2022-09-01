GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $462,517,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

