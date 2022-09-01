GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $253,000 Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,855 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 538,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 141,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,937 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNB. Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 7,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 831,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,728.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 7,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 831,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,728.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,329,350 shares of company stock worth $128,730,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

