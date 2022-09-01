GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $256,000 in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MYE opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $704.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYE. Cowen boosted their price target on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Myers Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.