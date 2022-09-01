GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $258,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

NYSE CAT opened at $184.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

