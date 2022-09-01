GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avangrid by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 126,685 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 531,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

