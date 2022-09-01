GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 146,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $338.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.78.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $322.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

