GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 10,907 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 532,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $471.32 million, a PE ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 0.97.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

