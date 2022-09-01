GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 16,116 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,215,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 142,092 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 305.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 144,136 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 359,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

BFLY stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFLY. Cowen cut their price target on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

