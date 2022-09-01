GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 29,309 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,309 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATSG. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

