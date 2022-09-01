Guarded Ether Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,288.00 (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,271.68 or 0.06298642 BTC on exchanges. Guarded Ether has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $10,288.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,627% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825195 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016274 BTC.
Guarded Ether Profile
Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet.
Buying and Selling Guarded Ether
Receive News & Updates for Guarded Ether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guarded Ether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.