Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $109.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,602,000 after buying an additional 398,155 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,239,000 after buying an additional 342,391 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after buying an additional 341,273 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $21,836,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $69.06 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.