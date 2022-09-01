Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $69.06 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

