GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance
GUNGF stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
