GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

GUNGF stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

Get GungHo Online Entertainment alerts:

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.