GYEN (GYEN) Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.48 million and $32,133.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,556.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.89 or 0.07221022 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826668 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015473 BTC.
About GYEN
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
GYEN Coin Trading
