GYSR (GYSR) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One GYSR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYSR has a market capitalization of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,601% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.

About GYSR

GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. GYSR’s official message board is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official website is gysr.io.

Buying and Selling GYSR

