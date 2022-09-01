Hacken Token Hits Market Capitalization of $8.13 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $8.13 million and $345,399.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,583.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.13 or 0.07376538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub.

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.