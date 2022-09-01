Hamster (HAM) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

Hamster (HAM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $118,996.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00738559 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00838129 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015325 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035451 BTC.
About Hamster
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
