Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 4,988 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.