Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 706 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

CTVA opened at $61.43 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

