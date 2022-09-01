Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

