Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

In other news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hillenbrand news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

