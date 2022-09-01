Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Workiva were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after acquiring an additional 362,293 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 81,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Workiva Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WK opened at $67.89 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

