Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $577,000 Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,134,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after buying an additional 84,994 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Summit Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.