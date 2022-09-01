Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 629.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,068. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Further Reading

