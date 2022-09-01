Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $87.07 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

