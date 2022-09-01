Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,100 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Post were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE POST opened at $88.76 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Post to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

