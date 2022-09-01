Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,500 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Korn Ferry by 39.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Korn Ferry by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Korn Ferry by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

KFY opened at $60.92 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

