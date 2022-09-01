Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 800 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $130.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.77. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. The company had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

