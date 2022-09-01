Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,782,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,679,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after buying an additional 107,084 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,548,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,141,000 after buying an additional 117,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,563,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,341,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

