Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $298,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

