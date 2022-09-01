HAPI (HAPI) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HAPI (HAPI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. HAPI has a market capitalization of $20.32 million and approximately $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HAPI has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HAPI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00133629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00085534 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 591,929 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

HAPI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.