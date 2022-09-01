Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,836,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,715,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,725 shares of company stock worth $38,178,674 in the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.33. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

