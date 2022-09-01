Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 520,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of HARP stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $54.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

