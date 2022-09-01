Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Harsco worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harsco by 1,233.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,604 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $15,058,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth $7,009,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after buying an additional 457,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HSC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Harsco Stock Performance

Harsco stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $450.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.70. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Harsco

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.