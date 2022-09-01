Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET) Shares Down 0.5%

Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.06. 5,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 7,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16.

