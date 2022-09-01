Harvest Finance Market Cap Hits $28.23 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $41.46 or 0.00207609 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,976 coins and its circulating supply is 680,802 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.