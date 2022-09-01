HashBX (HBX) Price Down 5.8% This Week

HashBX (HBX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. HashBX has a total market cap of $374,383.71 and $2,253.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HashBX has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00133235 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033327 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00086287 BTC.
HashBX Profile
HashBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HashBX
