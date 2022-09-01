Haven Protocol Trading Down 3% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $306,885.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002827 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.70 or 0.07869303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00163372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00285378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00759979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00581807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,518,835 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

