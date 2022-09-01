Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,418,000 after purchasing an additional 412,957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $5,272,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,161,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 740.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 98,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $3,741,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

