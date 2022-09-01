Head-To-Head Comparison: Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) versus Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Magnachip Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $55.15 million 2.67 $4.34 million $0.40 18.25 Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 1.11 $56.71 million $1.48 7.91

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

42.2% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 13.14% 29.15% 20.04% Magnachip Semiconductor 15.94% 11.34% 8.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Everspin Technologies and Magnachip Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.08%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.68%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, and aerospace markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

