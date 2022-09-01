Head to Head Contrast: Science 37 (SNCE) vs. Its Rivals

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Science 37 to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Science 37 has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science 37’s rivals have a beta of 5.68, suggesting that their average share price is 468% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Science 37 and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 $59.60 million -$94.33 million -0.45 Science 37 Competitors $2.80 billion $97.54 million -16.76

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Science 37’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Science 37. Science 37 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

58.6% of Science 37 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 -56.12% -87.95% -52.86% Science 37 Competitors -239.39% -12.45% -6.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Science 37 and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 5 0 3.00 Science 37 Competitors 41 609 1211 24 2.65

Science 37 presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 532.91%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 42.92%. Given Science 37’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Science 37 rivals beat Science 37 on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

