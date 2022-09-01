Head-To-Head Review: Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) vs. Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atos and Iberdrola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atos 4 6 0 0 1.60 Iberdrola 0 2 6 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

Atos presently has a consensus target price of $23.42, indicating a potential upside of 1,076.72%. Iberdrola has a consensus target price of $12.68, indicating a potential downside of 69.47%. Given Atos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atos is more favorable than Iberdrola.

This table compares Atos and Iberdrola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atos $12.82 billion 0.09 -$3.50 billion N/A N/A Iberdrola $46.28 billion 1.43 $4.60 billion N/A N/A

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than Atos.

Profitability

This table compares Atos and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atos N/A N/A N/A Iberdrola N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Atos has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iberdrola beats Atos on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things. It also offers infrastructure and foundation services. It serves energy and utilities, financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, telecommunications and media, transport and logistics, and retail industries. Atos SE was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; development of green hydrogen projects; and distribution and sale of gas. It has a total installed capacity of 58,320 MW, including 38,138 MW of renewable installed capacity; and operates 1.2 million kilometers of electricity transmission and distribution lines, as well as serves 36.11 million consumers. In addition, the company offers energy storage, heat pumps, self-consumption, and electric vehicles for residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

