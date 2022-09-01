Head to Head Survey: Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) versus SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A SolarEdge Technologies 5.78% 8.56% 4.34%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 18.86 -$22.18 million N/A N/A SolarEdge Technologies $1.96 billion 7.78 $169.17 million $2.56 107.80

This table compares Credo Technology Group and SolarEdge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Credo Technology Group and SolarEdge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 SolarEdge Technologies 1 6 16 0 2.65

Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.78%. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus price target of $360.29, indicating a potential upside of 30.55%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Credo Technology Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

