Head to Head Survey: Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digihost Technology and Playtika’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million 0.87 $290,000.00 $0.15 5.80 Playtika $2.58 billion 1.68 $308.50 million $0.74 14.23

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Digihost Technology and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 18.86% 8.17% 7.01% Playtika 11.54% -92.35% 10.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Digihost Technology and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Playtika 1 3 7 0 2.55

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 187.32%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $21.42, indicating a potential upside of 103.45%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Playtika.

Summary

Playtika beats Digihost Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

(Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.