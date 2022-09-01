Head-To-Head Survey: TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) & Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta -15.45% 9.86% 1.73% Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10%

Risk & Volatility

TransAlta has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

62.7% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TransAlta and Huaneng Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 3 7 0 2.70 Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransAlta presently has a consensus price target of $16.44, suggesting a potential upside of 75.31%. Given TransAlta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransAlta and Huaneng Power International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $2.17 billion 1.17 -$428.47 million ($1.27) -7.39 Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.25 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -3.07

TransAlta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huaneng Power International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. TransAlta pays out -12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huaneng Power International pays out -14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huaneng Power International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

TransAlta beats Huaneng Power International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities. The company also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives; and related mining operations and natural gas pipeline operations. It serves municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses, and utility customers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

