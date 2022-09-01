Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,923 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2,497.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of NVR worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $4,140.06 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,304.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,425.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $82.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

