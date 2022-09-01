Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 329,134 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 752.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,134 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.90% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 323,442 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 217,994 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,088,000 after buying an additional 173,745 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,007.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 114,093 shares during the period.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 4.2 %

BSIG opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $708.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.