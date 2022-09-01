Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 55,315 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 174.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,315 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Life Storage worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Life Storage stock opened at $127.25 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.82.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.