Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 86,871 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1,218.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,871 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

DFS stock opened at $100.49 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $107.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

