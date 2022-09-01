Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 133,647 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 246.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,647 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Corteva by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Corteva by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

